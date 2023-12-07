The Bruins will have a different goalie backing up Linus Ullmark in their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

Boston recalled Brandon Bussi from Providence on an emergency basis. The 25-year-old will fill in for Jeremy Swayman, who is dealing with an illness, per head coach Jim Montgomery.

Team ambassador Tuukka Rask served as Ullmark’s backup in practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday morning, but that merely was a temporary move and not a case of the 2011 Stanley Cup champion coming out of retirement to be the emergency backup goalie.

Bussi signed a two-way contract extension this past offseason and impressed during the preseason. He’s 6-4-2 with a 2.58 goals against average and .917 save percentage in 12 games with Providence this season.

Montgomery did not give a timeline on how long Swayman will be away from the team to deal with his illness. The Bruins’ next game after Thursday is a Saturday matinee matchup against the Arizona Coyotes.

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images