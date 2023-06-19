Bruins Announce Two-Way Contract Extension For Goaltender

The Boston Bruins on Monday announced the organization signed goaltender Brandon Bussi to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

The 24-year-old Bussi now will be under contract through the 2023-24 campaign. He will carry an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

Bussi recorded a .924 save percentage and 2.40 goals against average in 32 games (22-5-4-1) for the Providence Bruins last season. He was selected to play in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic for his season-long showing.

Bussi, a native of Sound Beach, N.Y., initially signed an entry-level contract with the Black and Gold in March 2022.