Bruins’ Brandon Bussi Appreciates Crowd ‘Energy’ In First Preseason Game

Bruins prospect goaltender Brandon Bussi earned a shutout by stopping all 29 New York Rangers shots he faced Sunday night in Boston’s first preseason game at TD Garden.

One save, in particular, got the Bruins faithful to shower the 25-year-old netminder with a standing ovation when he flashed the leather and robbed Rangers forward Johnny Brodzinski with a spectacular glove save with 13:57 left in the third period.

“Just a wild experience overall,” Bussi told reporters after the game, per team-provided video. “I don’t think I’ve ever played in front of a crowd that excited, that much energy and it’s only preseason. It’s a testament to how great our fans are and it was a super exciting experience to do it here for the first time.”

Bussi had a successful rookie season with the Providence Bruins last year finishing sixth in the AHL among goalies with a 2.40 goals-against average and second in the league in save percentage, with .924 with a record of 22-5-4.

With Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman as the goaltenders in Boston, Bussi knows he may not get the opportunity to play many games in the NHL this season.

“I just came into training camp preparing for the first game of the season to be the best I can be,” Bussi said. “That’s all I can control. Having the opportunity to practice with Sway and Linus is awesome and being able to learn from them — I think their track record speaks for how skilled they are and what they’ve done. So, I think just being able to learn from them and show Boston what I have.”

Bussi is not unaccustomed to having a crowded net. The Bruins have a lot of depth in the goaltending position with Bussi, Kyle Keyser and now-former teammate Keith Kincaid.

“I think the ultimate goal of hockey is to win games,” Bussi said. “It doesn’t matter who’s in net. The competitive side is you want to be the guy but as long as you’re winning games and getting the job done, it’s a pretty happy team.

“I really don’t look at the competition side of it. I think we compete in practice and when the game time comes, it’s about who’s going to get the job done that night and I think our track record spoke last year in the regular season with some success.”