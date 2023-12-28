Check Out Pregame Sights, Sounds From 2023 Fenway Bowl In Boston

BOSTON — The stage was set for football at Fenway Park as the Boston College Eagles and the No. 17 Southern Methodist Mustangs meet in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

Hours before kickoff, the home of the Boston Red Sox was ready to welcome football once again to Fenway Park:

Fenway Park: A rainy December Thursday morning for the 2023 Fenway Bowl.#FenwayBowl | @NESN pic.twitter.com/5QtgHT1FrB — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) December 28, 2023

Inside Fenway Park, the field is set for football. Kickoff with BC and SMU in just under two hours. #FenwayBowl | @NESN pic.twitter.com/PYqCOyeVAG — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) December 28, 2023

BC will emerge from the Red Sox dugout while SMU takes the field from the visitors dugout.#FenwayBowl | @NESN pic.twitter.com/e2KwbzBW3j — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) December 28, 2023

Boston College takes the field for warmups. BC looks for its first bowl win since 2016. #FenwayBowl | @NESN pic.twitter.com/OXFZSenhud — Tim Crowley (@tcrowley37) December 28, 2023

On a rainy Thursday morning in Boston, both teams arrived to the ballpark looking to finish their seasons on a high note.

Cue the arrival slo-mo. pic.twitter.com/544Juc7rQg — Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 28, 2023

📍 America's Most Beloved pic.twitter.com/Rp92v4Z0tC — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) December 28, 2023

As the home team, Boston College will sport its home jerseys while SMU will take the field in its road white uniforms.

BC and SMU kick off in Boston at 11 a.m. ET. on Thursday.