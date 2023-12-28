Check Out Pregame Sights, Sounds From 2023 Fenway Bowl In Boston

BOSTON — The stage was set for football at Fenway Park as the Boston College Eagles and the No. 17 Southern Methodist Mustangs meet in the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

Hours before kickoff, the home of the Boston Red Sox was ready to welcome football once again to Fenway Park:

On a rainy Thursday morning in Boston, both teams arrived to the ballpark looking to finish their seasons on a high note.

As the home team, Boston College will sport its home jerseys while SMU will take the field in its road white uniforms.

BC and SMU kick off in Boston at 11 a.m. ET. on Thursday.

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images