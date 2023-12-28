Fenway Bowl Wrap: Boston College Runs Over Southern Methodist

BOSTON — In the second edition of the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, the Boston College Eagles ended their season with a postseason victory with a 23-14 win over the No. 17 Southern Methodist Mustangs from Fenway Park on Thursday.

Boston College finishes the season with a 7-6 record while Southern Methodist closes out 2023 at 11-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

While turnovers and penalties occasionally getting the teams out of rhythm, the Eagles and Mustangs each found success by sticking to their roots.

Story continues below advertisement

For SMU, that came through quality quarterback play and spreading the ball to talented skill players. Without starter Preston Stone, SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings consistently extended plays, completing 24 of 48 passes for 191 yards and picked up yardage with his legs.

For BC, the Eagles committed to the ground game and allowed the talents of Thomas Castellanos. The sophomore quarterback accounted for nearly half of the Eagles’ total yards.

Ultimately, Boston College’s strength outlasted the Mustangs in the second half as Castellanos took over with a pair of fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns to support BC’s defense that limited the SMU offense that averaged over 40 points per game.

The win marked Boston College’s first bowl win since the 2016 season.

Story continues below advertisement

STARS OF THE GAME

— With SMU driving, BC’s Donovan Ezeiruaku forced a fumble and gave the Eagles the first takeaway of the game.

Donovan Ezeiruaku – always a threat to steal pic.twitter.com/9FazMI8FeP — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) December 28, 2023

— Castellanos had several big runs for the Eagles, tallying well over 100 rushing yards for Boston College.

— Jennings turned in an exceptional performance at Fenway, throwing for 191 yards against BC.