BOSTON — Despite less than ideal weather conditions, the 2023 Wasabi Fenway Bowl turned in an entertaining performance, ending with a 23-14 win for the Boston College Eagles over the No. 17 Southern Methodist University Mustangs.

Multiple players and position groups stood out in the park’s second bowl game and made for a quality product on the field at Fenway Park.

Here are five “thumbs-ups” to hand out after Thursday’s Fenway Bowl.

1. Thomas Castellanos Leads The Run Game

Boston College relied on its run game throughout the season and absolutely did in their postseason victory.

Dynamic quarterback Thomas Castellanos stole the show once again, breaking free for two touchdowns as a part of a 156-yard rushing performance.

Running back Kye Robichaux also brought an element of physicality to the Eagles’ rushing attack, picking up 89 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown of his own.

2. Boston College Defense

Boston College faced a legitimate challenge entering the Fenway Bowl. The Eagles had allowed 117 points over its final three regular-season contests. The group took the field at Fenway Park against a Southern Methodist offense that averaged over 40 points per game this season.

Despite the uphill climb, BC was ready for the challenge.

The Eagles held the Mustangs to just 14 points and set the tone on the opening drive when Donovan Ezeiruaku forced a fumble to give the Eagles possession.

While BC allowed chunk plays here and there, the defense consistently made stops and forced two turnovers-on-downs late in the game. In the final battle of the season, BC’s defense turned in arguably its best performance of the year.

3. Kevin Jennings Extending Plays

The Mustangs turned to backup quarterback Kevin Jennings to start the Fenway Bowl. Even without starter Preston Stone, the Mustangs produced several chunk plays, largely created by Jennings’ mobility and ability to improvise.

The sophomore went 24-for-48 through the air for 191 yards and a touchdown that closed out the first half and gave the Mustangs the lead.

Jennings completed passes to move the chains on a third-and-15 attempt as well as on third-and-16. Set to return next season, SMU may have uncovered legitimate talent in Jennings.

4. SMU Return Team

Even off of bobbled catches, penalties and poor bounces, the Mustangs found room to run in the kick return game, averaging 27 yards per runback on four attempts, including a 38-yard return from Key’Shawn Smith.

5. Red Zone Efficiency

In a sport where scoring chances in the red zone often make or break games, the Eagles and Mustangs were just that on Thursday, scoring three touchdowns on three combined chances.