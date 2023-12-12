The Baltimore Ravens were bit by the injury bug in Week 14 and will look to a now-former Patriots player to fill their open roster spot.

Ravens All-Pro punt returner Devin Duvernay suffered a back injury Sunday and is being placed on injured reserve, as reported Tuesday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reported Duvernay’s injury will not require a procedure, and the 26-year-old wideout should be good for the playoffs.

The Ravens signed Malik Cunningham off New England’s practice squad to fill Duvernay’s roster spot, according to multiple reports. Cunningham on Tuesday confirmed in a statement to ESPN he was leaving the Patriots and signing with the Ravens.

An undrafted free agent, Cunningham played just six snaps for the Patriots this season, all coming in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

