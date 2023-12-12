For someone with just six snaps of NFL experience, Malik Cunningham sure was a popular guy in the Patriots’ locker room.

The news Tuesday that Cunningham was leaving New England’s practice squad to sign with the Baltimore Ravens prompted a slew of farewell messages on social media.

Those posts came from fellow young skill players like rookie Demario Douglas (“Know im sick brudda!”) and second-year pro Tyquan Thornton (“Chase greatness”), but also from some of the Patriots’ veteran defenders.

Linebackers Ja’Whaun Bentley and Mack Wilson, safety Adrian Phillips and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux all wished the undrafted rookie well as he headed off to join Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Story continues below advertisement

The most notable goodbye post came from offensive tackle Trent Brown, who seemed to not-so-subtly suggest that the Patriots didn’t properly utilize Cunningham’s skill set.

“Go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda,” Brown wrote on his Instagram story.

Cunningham was elevated from the practice squad for the Patriots’ last two games but did not play a snap in either. His only regular-season action to date came in a Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The 25-year-old Louisville product now will get to experience a playoff push — Baltimore owns the AFC’s No. 1 seed entering Week 15 — while developing behind an elite dual-threat QB in Jackson, his former college teammate.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots still have three quarterbacks under contract in Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones and practice squadder Will Grier.