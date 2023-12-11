Kadarius Toney robbed us all.

The Chiefs receiver robbed Kansas City of what almost certainly would have been a massive Week 14 win over the Buffalo Bills. Toney robbed teammate Travis Kelce of a highlight-reel play that would have lived forever in Kelce’s collection of greatest hits. Toney robbed NFL bettors who took the Chiefs to beat the Bills. And Toney robbed all NFL fans from what would have been one of the coolest plays in regular-season history.

With 1:25 remaining in regulation, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 33-yard laser to Kelce. The star tight end caught the pass at Buffalo’s 33-yard line, advanced it to Buffalo’s 20-yard line and then threw a perfect spiral to Toney, who was streaking down the far sideline. Toney, who caught Kelce’s lateral at the Buffalo 24-yard line, easily covered the final 24 yards and crossed the goal line. At first glance, it figured to be a crunch-time touchdown — and one of the most thrilling plays of the season, at the very least.

Kansas City would have taken a 24-20 lead following the ensuing extra point.

However, a flag was thrown and the play was called back. The ruling? Toney lined up offsides.

While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes might not like it, the instant replay indicated it was the correct call. Gene Steratore, CBS Sports rules official, stood by the decision from officials.

Mahomes threw incompletions on Kansas City’s next three plays and the Bills went on to earn a 20-17 victory.

Football fans who jumped off their couch when they saw Kelce’s ballsy lateral might have immediately started cursing their television set. Toney’s mind-boggling play meant we all lost. No way even the great Mahomes was going to immediately recover from that heartbreak.

It also continued a trend of Chiefs wideouts, including Toney, costing Kansas City in crunch-time moments. Matt Lane, who covers the Chiefs for Kansas City Sports Network, reported it was the fourth time this season a drop or penalty by a Chiefs receiver erased a potential game-winning touchdown.

The Chiefs weren’t the only losers, though.