D.K. Metcalf Ejected As Benches Clear In Seahawks-49ers Melee

Benches cleared in crunch time of the NFC West rivalry game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.

The melee, which initially was started by Seahawks wideout D.K. Metcalf and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, resulted in a pair of disqualifications. Both Metcalf and San Francisco defensive back Deommodore Lenoir were ejected with 2:59 remaining in the contest.

You can watch the events unfold here:

Things are getting heated in the Seahawks-Niners game



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/sGDJASKdAa — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

DK Metcalf and Deommodore Lenoir have been ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/CZ91L5lK2A — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2023

At the time, San Francisco held a 28-16 advantage. The 49ers went on to pull out the 12-point win.

The video replayed showed Metcalf picking up and body slamming Warner after an interception thrown by Seattle quarterback Drew Lock. Warner responded by shoving Metcalf, who was already on the ground, back to the grass. After the play was over, Metcalf grabbed Warner’s facemask and the two exchanged pleasantries.

Lenoir was ejected after pushing Metcalf off Warner.