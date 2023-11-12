Fans of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance received plenty more nuggets over the weekend with the Kansas City Chiefs on the bye.

Swift recently hasn’t attended as many NFL games as she did earlier in the season since she’s still on her Eras tour. Her stop Saturday was in Argentina, and Kelce was in attendance, where he reportedly sat next to Swift’s father — similar to how the Grammy Award winner sat next to Kelce’s mother during Chiefs games.

Kelce and fans were shocked when Swift switched up the lyrics to “Karma.”

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” Swift said, per fan video.

Story continues below advertisement

Kelce and Swift’s father lit up with joy after hearing the lyrics. Also, a fancam caught the 33-year-old singer waving to fans backstage before she ran up to Kelce and the couple shared a kiss.

Swifties in the replies to the fancam admitted it was a cute moment between the pair, so the interactions earned the seal of approval from fans.

While Kelce returns to the United States to prepare for a big “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov 20, Swift will finish off the South American leg of her Eras tour before a break until February when she will perform at the Tokyo Dome. It’s possible Swift will be at more NFL games during her break in December and January.