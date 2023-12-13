Matthew Judon, like so many other Patriots players, was disappointed to see Malik Cunningham leave New England on Tuesday.

Cunningham, who broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots back in the spring, was signed by Baltimore off of New England’s practice squad. The 25-year-old is set to join the Ravens’ active roster, where he will team up with fellow Louisville product Lamar Jackson.

Several Patriots players took to Instagram to bid Cunningham farewell after John Harbaugh and company made the move. Included was star pass-rusher Matthew Judon, a former Raven who wants Cunningham back with the Patriots.

“Nah nah nah bring bring bro back,” Judon captioned his Instagram story. “Lil bruh nem about to go crazy.”

The most noteworthy parting message for Cunningham out of Foxboro, Mass. came from Trent Brown. The veteran offensive tackle wants to see the rookie flourish in Baltimore, where his “talent is respected.” Cunningham never really had an opportunity to prove himself in New England, as he spent the bulk of his Patriots tenure on the practice squad despite the team’s glaring quarterback issues.

New England carried three signal-callers on its gameday roster the last two weeks. With Cunningham now out of the picture, time will tell if the Patriots promote Will Grier to join Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones for Sunday’s home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.