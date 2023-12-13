Two former Patriots running backs worked out for an NFL playoff contender Tuesday, and one of them reportedly landed a gig.

The Saints intend to sign James Robinson, according to neworleans.football’s Nick Underhill. Robinson beat out three other backs who worked out for New Orleans on Tuesday: Jerrion Ealy, John Lovett and ex-New England teammate Ty Montgomery.

The impending deal marks Robinson’s fourth team this season. The Patriots signed the 25-year-old to a two-year deal in March but released him in June. Robinson went on to spend a little over a month with the New York Giants in the summer and most recently was with the Green Bay Packers, who signed and released him three different times between mid-October and early December.

The Robinson deal prevented a reunion between the Saints and Montgomery. The wideout-running back hybrid played two seasons in New Orleans before joining the Patriots on a two-year deal in March 2022. Montgomery only appeared in one game for New England last season and was a non-factor in New England this campaign playing behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. The Patriots waived the ninth-year pro Dec. 8.

Robinson’s new team is in the thick of a tight division battle that figures to go down to the wire. The Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all own a 6-7 record entering Week 15.