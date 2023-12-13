Two former Patriots running backs worked out for an NFL playoff contender Tuesday, and one of them reportedly landed a gig.

The Saints intend to sign James Robinson, according to neworleans.football’s Nick Underhill. Robinson beat out three other backs who worked out for New Orleans on Tuesday: Jerrion Ealy, John Lovett and ex-New England teammate Ty Montgomery.

The impending deal marks Robinson’s fourth team this season. The Patriots signed the 25-year-old to a two-year deal in March but released him in June. Robinson went on to spend a little over a month with the New York Giants in the summer and most recently was with the Green Bay Packers, who signed and released him three different times between mid-October and early December.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 12/13, 10:08am
New York Giants
NYG
+215
Sun 12/17, 1:00 PM
NO -6 O/U 36.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New Orleans Saints
NO
-265

The Robinson deal prevented a reunion between the Saints and Montgomery. The wideout-running back hybrid played two seasons in New Orleans before joining the Patriots on a two-year deal in March 2022. Montgomery only appeared in one game for New England last season and was a non-factor in New England this campaign playing behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott. The Patriots waived the ninth-year pro Dec. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Robinson’s new team is in the thick of a tight division battle that figures to go down to the wire. The Saints, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all own a 6-7 record entering Week 15.

More NFL:

Here’s How Ravens Reportedly Plan To Use Malik Cunningham

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images