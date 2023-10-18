James Robinson’s winding NFL tenure continued with another new pit stop Tuesday.

Five days before the Packers’ Week 7 road matchup with the Denver Broncos, Green Bay announced it signed Robinson to its practice squad. Matt LaFleur’s team was in need of a backfield boost with Aaron Jones coming off a hamstring injury and A.J. Dillon off to a very slow start to the season.

The Packers mark the third team Robinson has been a part of this campaign. A 1,000-yard rusher in 2020, Robinson signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Patriots in March but was released by New England in June. The 25-year-old then latched on with the New York Giants in late July but only lasted a month in the Meadowlands before he was cut again.

A former undrafted free agent, Robinson kickstarted his NFL career with two solid seasons in Jacksonville, where he rushed for a combined 1,837 yards with 15 touchdowns across 28 total games. The Jaguars traded the Illinois State product to the New York Jets less than two months into last season, but he was a virtual non-factor in East Rutherford.

It should be noted the Packers opted for Robinson over fellow back Leonard Fournette, who reportedly was supposed to visit the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday before the plan was scrapped.