With the New England Patriots set to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, they were required to release a hypothetical injury report Monday despite not practicing.

Wide receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback Shaun Wade and defensive end Deatrich Wise all would have not practiced Monday, according to the team.

Douglas, Boutte and Wise were inactive for Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Stevenson and Wade were unable to finish the game due to injury and illness, respectively.

Stevenson, who was injured in the first quarter on a hip-drop tackle, reportedly is expected to miss Thursday’s game with an ankle sprain.

An additional eight players would have been limited:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle

CB Shaun Wade, Illness

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Illness

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Chris Board, Back

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

G Sidy Sow, Ankle

Parker and Smith-Schuster were new additions to the injury report. Parker received medical attention during Sunday’s game but later returned.

Brown has appeared on nearly every Patriots injury report since the start of the season, but his hand injury is new. The big left tackle now has dealt with head, chest, ankle, knee and hand ailments this season, plus an illness and an absence for personal reasons. Brown rotated with Conor McDermott against the Chargers, playing 43 of New England’s 64 offensive snaps.

The 2-10 Patriots are scheduled to hold their lone Week 14 practice on Tuesday before traveling to Pittsburgh for their primetime matchup.