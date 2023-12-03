Rhamondre Stevenson barely could get off the field Sunday after suffering an ankle injury. At the time, it was fair to wonder whether the Patriots running back would play again this season.

However, although Stevenson will miss time, he avoided any serious injury, according to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“Initial X-rays were negative, per source,” Howe wrote on the X platform. “… The belief is the MRI will show a sprain, but they won’t know for sure until the tests.”

Howe added: “The initial belief is Stevenson will miss time, possibly multiple games, with the ankle injury, per sources. Again, the subsequent tests will paint a clearer picture.”

Stevenson suffered his injury while getting tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu during the first half of New England’s eventual 6-0 home loss. The third-year back posted nine carries for 39 yards before exiting the game.

Stevenson initially was ruled questionable to return but was ruled out at halftime.

The 2-10 Patriots will visit the 7-5 Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. We likely will learn more about Stevenson’s status sometime on Monday.

If Stevenson indeed misses time, veterans Ezekiel Elliott and Ty Montgomery likely would see an uptick in usage. The Patriots also could use newcomer JaMycal Hasty and practice squad back Kevin Harris.