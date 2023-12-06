Patriots Rule Out Two Starters, Three Others For Steelers Game

The Patriots once again will be shorthanded offensively when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

New England on Wednesday ruled out running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) for their Week 14 game at Acrisure Stadium.

Douglas and Boutte both sat out last week’s 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, as well. Stevenson suffered a reported high ankle sprain early in that game that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks.

The Patriots also ruled out cornerback Shaun Wade (illness) and offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee). Reiff, who hasn’t played since October, reverted to season-ending injured reserve.

An additional four players were listed as questionable:

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand

WR DeVante Parker, Knee

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle

The only fully healthy wideouts on New England’s roster are Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor, who have just eight catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns between them this season.

The Steelers ruled out starting quarterback Kenny Pickett and safety James Pierre and listed four as questionable, including running back Najee Harris and leading tackler (and ex-Patriot) Elandon Roberts. Mitchell Trubisky will start at QB for Pittsburgh.

OUT

QB Kenny Pickett, Ankle

S James Pierre, Shoulder

QUESTIONABLE

RB Najee Harris, Knee

C Mason Cole, Neck

LB Elandon Roberts, Groin

G Isaac Seumalo, Shoulder

Kickoff on Thursday night is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.