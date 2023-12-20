FOXBORO, Mass. — All four players who exited Sunday’s Patriots loss with injuries were not spotted at Wednesday’s practice.

Tight end Hunter Henry, safety Jabrill Peppers and offensive tackle Conor McDermott all were absent during the open media portion of practice, as was left guard Cole Strange, who was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Henry, who suffered an ankle injury during the second half of New England’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, has played in every game since joining the Patriots in 2021.

The veteran co-captain leads the team in catches (42) and receiving touchdowns (six) and has been the most reliable target for quarterback Bailey Zappe. Henry also ranks third among Patriots players in offensive snaps played this season (75.2%), trailing only center David Andrews and right tackle Mike Onwenu.

Story continues below advertisement

Peppers also has not missed a game in his two-year Patriots tenure. He’s played nearly every snap this season (95.3%) and emerged as one of the NFL’s top safeties, tallying 76 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one sack.

McDermott started five of the last six games at left tackle, filling in for an injured Trent Brown. He suffered a head injury against Kansas City and did not return.

Brown, who hasn’t seen a full game workload since Week 8, returned to practice Wednesday as the Patriots began preparations for Sunday night’s Week 16 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots are scheduled to practice again Thursday and Friday before traveling to Denver.