Patriots Rule Out Jabrill Peppers, Wide Receiver For Bills Matchup

The Patriots will be without a key safety and down another receiver for the Bills matchup this Sunday.

New England on Saturday ruled out Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and Kayson Boutte. The rookie wide receiver was removed from Friday’s injury report after sitting out Thursday’s practice for personal reasons. He was downgraded and did not make the trip due to an illness, according to the Patriots injury report.

Hunter Henry (knee) and Matthew Slater (hamstring) were listed as questionable on the Friday injury report and did travel with the team, so they have a chance to play against Buffalo at Highmark Stadium.

Peppers also missed last week’s game against the Denver Broncos, which forced Jalen Mills to play more safety. New England also has multiple other defensive backs listed as questionable for its Week 17 matchup, including Jonathan Jones and Kyle Dugger.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots claimed cornerback Marco Wilson this week after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals, and he could be in store for game action.

Boutte only has played four games this season. He was active during last Sunday’s win over the Broncos but played in 9% of snaps. JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out Friday, so New England again will be shorthanded at wide receiver.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bills is scheduled at 1 p.m. ET.