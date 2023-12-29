FOXBORO, Mass. — There was both good and bad news that came out of Friday’s Patriots practice.

On the positive side, Kayshon Boutte, Jalen Mills, Jabrill Peppers and Ezekiel Elliott all were back on the field after sitting out Thursday’s session. Neither Peppers nor Mills had practiced this week.

Now, the bad news. Safety Kyle Dugger was surprisingly absent after not appearing on Thursday’s injury report. It’s possible he’s dealing with the same illness that has sidelined multiple Patriots in recent weeks, but that’s pure speculation.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who’s nursing an ankle injury, also was absent for the second straight day.

Story continues below advertisement

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kyle Dugger are the only absences at today's Patriots practice.



Jabrill Peppers, Jalen Mills, Kayshon Boutte and Ezekiel Elliott all are back pic.twitter.com/mfiyvvNkx6 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) December 29, 2023

The Patriots will hold a closed walkthrough Saturday before traveling to Buffalo.

Sunday’s game against the Bills is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.