Things didn’t work out in Arizona for Marco Wilson. But the third-year cornerback believes he can turn his career around in New England.

Wilson officially joined the Patriots on Thursday after being cut by the Cardinals two days prior. The 2021 fourth-round pick joins a cornerback room decimated by injuries, potentially setting him up for a role in Sunday’s road game against the Buffalo Bills.

Wilson struggled mightily before his release and didn’t see a defensive snap in the Cardinals’ last four games. But the Florida product is confident the Patriots can help him realize his potential.

“These coaches are established with building up cornerbacks, and they have that history,” Wilson told the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed after practicing Thursday. “You have smart guys running the defense, smart scheme so I feel like I can thrive in that.”

The 24-year-old also is excited to play for Bill Belichick.

“Established guy, the greatest in the game,” Wilson told Kyed. “The best coach in the NFL, so I’m excited to be able to be coached by him and not just watch them beat teams now.”

Wilson posted impressive counting stats in 2022, but the underlying metrics paint a picture of a player who struggles to cover NFL receivers. However, Wilson believes he wasn’t put in a position to succeed in Arizona.

“I just felt like it just wasn’t a fit for me,” Wilson said. “I feel like it just wasn’t the place for me to thrive as a player and develop as a player. And that’s fine. I think this is gonna be a good place for me to do so.”

New England and Buffalo will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. We’ll learn about Wilson’s status roughly 90 minutes prior when the Patriots announce their Week 17 inactives.