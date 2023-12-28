FOXBORO, Mass. — There was a surprising amount of news that came out of Thursday’s Patriots practice.

Perhaps most notably, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kayshon Boutte both were absent after practicing Wednesday. Smith-Schuster has been nursing an ankle injury and was limited Wednesday, but Boutte wasn’t listed on the first Week 17 injury report, making Thursday’s absence a surprising development.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 12/28, 2:35pm
New England Patriots
NE
+538
Sun 12/31, 1:00 PM
BUF -13 O/U 40
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-773

Defensive backs Jalen Mills and Jabrill Peppers also missed their second consecutive practice of the week. Mills is dealing with a concussion, while Peppers is nursing a hamstring injury.

On the positive side, tackle Trent Brown was back on the field after sitting out Wednesday due to an illness. Cornerback Marco Wilson, officially acquired Thursday morning, also debuted while wearing No. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

New England will practice again Friday before traveling to Buffalo on Saturday.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Bills is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

More Football:

Alabama QB Fires Shot At Bill O’Brien During Rose Bowl Press Conference

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images