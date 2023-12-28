FOXBORO, Mass. — There was a surprising amount of news that came out of Thursday’s Patriots practice.

Perhaps most notably, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kayshon Boutte both were absent after practicing Wednesday. Smith-Schuster has been nursing an ankle injury and was limited Wednesday, but Boutte wasn’t listed on the first Week 17 injury report, making Thursday’s absence a surprising development.

Defensive backs Jalen Mills and Jabrill Peppers also missed their second consecutive practice of the week. Mills is dealing with a concussion, while Peppers is nursing a hamstring injury.

On the positive side, tackle Trent Brown was back on the field after sitting out Wednesday due to an illness. Cornerback Marco Wilson, officially acquired Thursday morning, also debuted while wearing No. 19.

New England will practice again Friday before traveling to Buffalo on Saturday.

Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Bills is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.