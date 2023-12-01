Both of the Patriots’ rookie receivers will be unavailable for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

New England on Friday ruled out sixth-round draft picks Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte for the Week 13 contest.

Douglas, who left last week’s loss to the New York Giants with a head injury, remained in concussion protocol and did not practice this week. Boutte missed the last two practices with a shoulder injury and an illness.

Losing Douglas is a major blow to New England’s struggling air attack. The shifty slot receiver leads the Patriots in receiving yards (410 on 36 catches) and has been the team’s top target since Kendrick Bourne was lost for the season with a torn ACL in Week 8. Boutte has appeared in three games this season, catching two passes on seven targets for 19 yards.

Expect DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor to form the Patriots’ receiving corps on Sunday, with Reagor likely returning to the lineup after sitting out the Giants game as a healthy scratch. Rookie Malik Cunningham, who plays both quarterback and wideout in practice, also could help out there if he’s elevated from the practice squad or signed to the 53-man roster.

Second-year pro Bailey Zappe is expected to start at QB for New England, replacing Mac Jones.

Six Patriots players were listed as questionable for Sunday, including starting offensive linemen Trent Brown and Sidy Sow and running back Ezekiel Elliott. That group also featured tackle/guard Riley Reiff, who is eligible to be activated off injured reserve. Reiff, who’s dealing with a knee injury, missed practice Thursday but returned Friday in a limited capacity.

OUT

WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder / Illness (DNP)

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Chris Board, Back (LP)

OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Chest (LP)

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh (LP)

OL Riley Reiff, Knee (LP)

G Sidy Sow, Ankle (LP)

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder (LP)

Center David Andrews, linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and special teamer Matthew Slater were removed from the injury report.

The Chargers ruled out four players and listed two as questionable, including star receiver Keenan Allen. Allen (quadricep) was a limited participant in Friday’s practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday.

OUT

G/T Zack Bailey, Back (DNP)

DB Ja’Sir Taylor, Illness (DNP)

TE Nick Vannett, Concussion (DNP)

S JT Woods, Illness (LP)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Keenan Allen, Quadricep (LP)

T Trey Pipkins III, Wrist (LP)

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.