Patriots Leader Passionately Defends Bill Belichick Amid Criticism

FOXBORO, Mass. — While explaining his headline-grabbing comments that were caught on an NFL Films hot mic last week, Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers offered an unprompted endorsement of Bill Belichick.

Peppers said the head coach, who’s faced a barrage of criticism of late, isn’t to blame for New England’s worst season in more than 20 years.

“We’ve got one of the best coaches to ever coach, and he comes in week after week telling us what we have to do to win this game, who we have to stop, how we have to go about business,” Peppers said Friday. “And time and time again, week after week, it comes up in the game exactly how he said it, and we don’t capitalize on our opportunities.”

The Patriots are 2-9, dead last in the AFC and on pace for their worst record of Belichick’s coaching tenure. The likelihood of the team parting ways with the legendary bench boss after the season increases with each successive defeat.

A loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers could officially eliminate New England from playoff contention, depending on results elsewhere. It’ll be the Patriots’ fifth consecutive campaign without a postseason victory.

Peppers believes the Belichick bashing is undeserved, however. The players, he said, are the ones responsible for the team’s implosion.

“I don’t like that, man,” Peppers said. “Bill’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever had — one of the best coaches to ever coach, period. We’re not getting it done for him. Week in and week out, he comes in here every week and tells us what we have to do to win this game, and when it comes up in the game and we don’t do it, in every phase of the game, how can you blame Bill? That’s on us.

“We’ve got to own that as players, and we do. We know we’ve got to do a better job of being consistent, playing complementary football. Because this is the ultimate team game. It’s not like basketball where one guy can truly take over the game. One guy can impact the game, for sure, but he has to have help. … It’s the ultimate team game, and right now, we’re not doing a good job of putting it all together.”

Peppers, a vocal leader in the Patriots’ locker room, said the team’s persistent lack of consistency “pisses (him) off.”

“Because week in and week out, Bill comes up with and tells us what we need to do to win, and we don’t do it,” the veteran defensive back said. “The game plan is great. And I feel as though this is a players’ league. No matter what you call, as long as we’re on the same accord, the communication is there, we’re all doing the exact same thing, it shouldn’t matter what you call. I take pride in that.

“I don’t really like (the Belichick criticism). I don’t really listen to the outside noise, but I don’t like that. People aren’t in this building. These guys work hard, leave late, (spend) time away from their family to try to put us in the best position to maximize our talents and make plays, and we’re just not doing it. It pisses me off.”

The Patriots will have a chance to snap their three-game losing streak and salvage some late-season respectability when they host the Chargers on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.