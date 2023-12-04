The New England Patriots could see a familiar face on the opposite sideline this Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

With starting quarterback Kenny Pickett undergoing ankle surgery Monday, the Steelers are signing ex-Patriots QB Trace McSorley to their practice squad, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

McSorley spent spring practice and training camp with the Patriots, repping as the third-stringer behind Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star appeared in two of New England’s three preseason games, going 1-for-4 for 4 yards with two sacks.

The Patriots released McSorley during final roster cuts. The 28-year-old later latched on with Chicago, spending a month on the Bears’ practice squad before being cut in late November. He previously logged stints as a backup with the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals, making his only career start for the Cards late last season.

In his nine NFL appearances, McSorley has one touchdown and five interceptions with a 51.6% completion rate and a passer rating of 48.8.

Signing McSorley gives Pittsburgh additional depth behind Mitchell Trubisky, who will start Thursday against New England while Pickett heals. The Steelers also have sixth-year pro Mason Rudolph on their roster.