Retired Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask suited up in full gear including the Spoked-B on his chest, pads and team Finland mask for the morning skate ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
Although Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery quickly clarified why Rask practiced with the team, it didn’t stop fans from flocking to social media to discuss the goalie’s return.
Goaltender Jeremy Swayman is not with the team tonight due to illness so Rask joined the Bruins in the morning skate as the one-day emergency backup behind Linus Ullmark. Boston recalled Brandon Bussi from Providence on an emergency basis, confirming Rask would not be dressed for the TD Garden tilt.
“Unfortunately, it’s not going to be Tuukka,” Montgomery said, per the team. “Tuukka was good out there, wasn’t he? He hasn’t worked out in two years he said.”
Rask is still a member of the Bruins organization, signing on as a team ambassador following his retirement.
