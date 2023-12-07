Retired Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask suited up in full gear including the Spoked-B on his chest, pads and team Finland mask for the morning skate ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Although Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery quickly clarified why Rask practiced with the team, it didn’t stop fans from flocking to social media to discuss the goalie’s return.

Joy, thy name is Tuukka. https://t.co/21cWG6USVl — Bird ::TᕼE ᗷᗩKEᗪ ᗷEᗩᖇ:: (@MY_Bruins) December 7, 2023

let tuukka start you cowards https://t.co/8KpFXcld9L — kathleen (@lil__springs) December 7, 2023

let my man tuukka play https://t.co/mhm5VUVZW6 — x – paige (@pastranut) December 7, 2023

I would be so on board for a tuukka night — joseph (@JWbardizzy) December 7, 2023

Idc if we lose by 40 let Tuukka play!!! — Logan Chalmers (@LoganChalmers27) December 7, 2023

I’m not lucky enough to have tickets to Tuukka’s un-retirement game😂 — Kathryn (@kathryn_bh) December 7, 2023

BOOOO I WANT TUUKKA EBUG LOL https://t.co/8xVCvZCMbb — cal 🌌 • spuukka rask 👻 (@starshinescal) December 7, 2023

How it feels when there’s Tuukka on your timeline. pic.twitter.com/B1HZRCmQrp — Bird ::TᕼE ᗷᗩKEᗪ ᗷEᗩᖇ:: (@MY_Bruins) December 7, 2023

Current Bruins goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jermey Swayman

Brandon Bussi

Tuukka Rask (EBUG) pic.twitter.com/uKIHGkJb4M — BSports (@fluffyrunner1) December 7, 2023

just seeing tuukka in his goalie gear has sent me over the edge. i’m going to be insufferable all day now — hannah ♥ (@poitrasluvr) December 7, 2023

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman is not with the team tonight due to illness so Rask joined the Bruins in the morning skate as the one-day emergency backup behind Linus Ullmark. Boston recalled Brandon Bussi from Providence on an emergency basis, confirming Rask would not be dressed for the TD Garden tilt.

“Unfortunately, it’s not going to be Tuukka,” Montgomery said, per the team. “Tuukka was good out there, wasn’t he? He hasn’t worked out in two years he said.”

Rask is still a member of the Bruins organization, signing on as a team ambassador following his retirement.