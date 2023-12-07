Retired Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask suited up in full gear including the Spoked-B on his chest, pads and team Finland mask for the morning skate ahead of Boston’s matchup with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Although Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery quickly clarified why Rask practiced with the team, it didn’t stop fans from flocking to social media to discuss the goalie’s return.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 12/7, 6:59pm
Buffalo Sabres
BUF
+222
Thu 12/7, 7:00 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 6.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Boston Bruins
BOS
-273

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman is not with the team tonight due to illness so Rask joined the Bruins in the morning skate as the one-day emergency backup behind Linus Ullmark. Boston recalled Brandon Bussi from Providence on an emergency basis, confirming Rask would not be dressed for the TD Garden tilt.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately, it’s not going to be Tuukka,” Montgomery said, per the team. “Tuukka was good out there, wasn’t he? He hasn’t worked out in two years he said.”

Rask is still a member of the Bruins organization, signing on as a team ambassador following his retirement.

Story continues below advertisement

More Bruins:

Five New Members Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame

About the Author

Gayle Troiani

Digital Content Producer

Product of Northeastern. Converse addict. Once shocked Terry O'Reilly with her Bruins knowledge so much, he asked her if she knew she was a female.

More From Gayle

In This Article

Featured image via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images