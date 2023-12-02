What Malik Cunningham Elevation Means For Mac Jones, Patriots

Bailey Zappe won’t be the only quarterback to watch when the Patriots host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

New England on Saturday elevated undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham from the practice squad, making him eligible to play in the Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

It’ll be the second NFL appearance for Cunningham, who played six snaps in the Patriots’ Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The athletic Louisville product mostly has worked as a wide receiver this season but saw reps at QB this week as New England shook up its depth chart at the position.

Zappe is expected to start Sunday for the first time this season, replacing the struggling Mac Jones, and The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported the Patriots have a “package of plays” in place for Cunningham.

Cunningham was a highly productive dual-threat QB in college, racking up 70 career touchdowns as a passer and 50 more as a rusher. The 25-year-old led an impressive touchdown drive in New England’s preseason opener but has seen minimal game action at the position since.

The Patriots also could utilize Cunningham as a depth option at receiver with fellow rookies Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) both ruled out for Sunday’s game. He never played wideout before arriving in New England and struggled there during the preseason (nine targets, one catch, -1 yard), but offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien raved about the improvement he’s shown since the season began.

It’s unclear how the Patriots plan to proceed with Jones, who started the first 11 games before losing his job to Zappe. Because Cunningham was temporarily elevated, not signed to the 53-man roster, New England cannot designate Jones as its emergency third QB.

The third-year pro still could dress as a backup, but he’d take up a spot on the 48-man gameday roster. Jones has been benched four times this season and twice in the last two games.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 1 p.m. ET.