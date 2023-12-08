Is Bill Belichick entering the home stretch of his final season as New England Patriots head coach?

One of his all-time best players can’t see it.

During an interview with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast published Friday, former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said he does not expect Belichick to coach elsewhere in 2024.

Gronkowski “truly believes” Belichick will be back with New England next season, even after a 2023 campaign that’s been the franchise’s worst in decades.

“I would be surprised for him to go to a different team,” Gronkowski said, as transcribed by WEEI.com’s Mike Kadlick. “It would just be really weird, first off. It would just be weird seeing him on another team. I mean, he’s been with New England for so long.

“I kind of feel like, yeah, this season is really rough, but he is still one of the greatest coaches of all time. There’s no doubt about that. I played for him. I learned from him. He helped develop me to be the player that I was. There’s no doubt about that. And he, if he’s not one of the greatest coaches of all time, he is the greatest coach of all time. He knows his football inside and out. I saw it firsthand every single day. There’s no doubt about that.”

The Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18 on Thursday night to snap a five-game losing streak, but they still own the worst record in the AFC at 3-10. It’ll be their fifth consecutive year without a playoff victory. If the season ended Friday, Belichick’s club would pick second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft — their highest selection since Drew Bledsoe in 1993.

New England’s downfall sparked rampant speculation about Belichick’s job status, with rumors suggesting team owner Robert Kraft could fire him, trade him or “mutually” part ways with the legendary coach. The Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers are among the potential landing spots if he wants to continue coaching.

But Gronkowski, who played nine seasons under Belichick, believes it would take another season like this for Kraft to make that call.

“Just to see him on another team would be really weird,” Gronkowski said. “I believe he’s really grandfather-claused in with the New England Patriots. I mean, he would have to have another year like this year, next year for them to finally be like ‘All right, it’s time. Let’s move on.’ But I truly believe that he will be (with the Patriots) next year.”