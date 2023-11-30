Rob Gronkowski believes Bill Belichick coaching outside of New England would require the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and the Patriots to work together.

At this point in New England’s horrific season, most of the Belichick talk is about where he will coach in 2024 rather than questioning if he will return to the Patriots. Gronkowski, who played under Belichick for nearly a decade, seems to believe the legendary coach will be able to keep his job in Foxboro, Mass. as long as he wants it.

“The only way that he would coach somewhere else is if it’s mutually agreed upon between both parties,” Gronkowski said Wednesday on the “Up & Adams” show. “That’s the only way I see that happening. Like I said, I think he’s grandfathered in. He’s been there for so long. He’s done so much great for the organization. Six Super Bowl wins, taking the team from rock bottom back in the day and bringing it to the promised land for all of New England. So, just give it some time and we’ll be seeing what happens from here.”

The expectation for a “mutual parting of ways” between Belichick and the Patriots was first reported by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini earlier this month. But reaching such a decision would only be half the battle. Robert Kraft and company then would need to decide whether they want to cut ties with Belichick via release or trade.

The Patriots surely would love to receive assets as Belichick walks out the door, but the coach himself reportedly would prefer to be cut than dealt. So the Belichick exit process might not be a breeze for New England if that’s what the organization opts for.