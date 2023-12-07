The New York Yankees swung for the fences Wednesday night, acquiring All-Star outfielder Juan Soto as part of a seven-player blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres at the Major League Baseball winter meetings.

But that doesn’t mean the Bronx Bombers are done hacking.

The Yankees, who also acquired Trent Grisham in the Padres deal and Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox while building a new-look outfield, now must restock their bullpen after shipping away several pitchers.

The Athletic reported Wednesday night, citing a league source, that New York is interested in signing right-handed reliever Jordan Hicks.

Hicks is generating a lot of buzz in free agency, which makes sense given his youth and upside. The 27-year-old battled injuries in recent seasons, but he was solid in 2023, posting a 3.29 ERA, a 3.22 FIP and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 65 appearances (65 2/3 innings) split between the St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays. He also totaled 12 saves (eight with St. Louis and four with Toronto).

Every team searches for bullpen help this time of year. And while relievers oftentimes are volatile on an annual basis, Hicks checks a lot of boxes as a hard-throwing hurler (think triple-digit radar readings and 100th percentile velocity) in his prime with late-inning experience. MLB Trade Rumors predicted last month that Hicks would secure a four-year, $40 million contract on the open market, and even that might prove light if enough teams create a bidding war for his services.

The Yankees traded Michael King, Randy Vásquez and Jhony Brito — three pitchers capable of starting or pitching in relief — to the Padres in the Soto deal. They also tapped into their prospect pool, sending Drew Thorpe to San Diego (after trading three pitchers to Boston for Verdugo), and therefore have fewer organizational options with which to work right now.

All told, the Yankees probably will bolster their ‘pen at some point, especially since they’re clearly in win-now mode after trading for Soto and Verdugo, two players entering the final year of their contracts. Hicks would represent a high-ceiling addition, albeit with some baked-in risk thanks to his past injury issues and occasional control problems.