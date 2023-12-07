To say it’s been a rollercoaster of a season for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson would be an understatement of cosmic proportions.

After benching Wilson two weeks ago, Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday named the 24-year-old as the starter once again for the struggling team following a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Zach Rosenblatt stating Wilson was reluctant to return to the field.

In his first press conference since the polarizing reports came out on Monday, Wilson adamantly refuted the claim.

“Absolutely not,” Wilson said, per the team. “I love the guys in this locker room and I would do anything. I think anytime you have an opportunity to step on this field, you need to take advantage of it.”

Wilson also commented on the reports that injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke to him about taking back the starting role against the Texans on Sunday.

“Me and Aaron talk every single day,” Wilson explained. “We didn’t talk about that necessarily. We talked about game plan.”

The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft doubled down when asked if he inadvertently may have told someone in the organization that he was reluctant to take the ball.

“I’ve never once said that to anybody in this locker room.”

Wilson added the report didn’t necessarily make him angry and he almost expected it.

“I was frustrated, but at the same time, it’s the New York media,” Wilson said. “You understand that part of it. Can’t say it’s the first time we’ve dealt with it.”

Regardless of the validity of the reports, Wilson is looking forward to getting back out on the field come game time.

“Excited man,” he said. “Any opportunity you get in this league is a good one. More than anything the love and care I have for these guys, especially this year. For some reason, it’s been challenging. I think everyone’s felt that. I’m extremely excited to get back on the field with these guys.”

Saleh said Wilson will remain the starter for the remainder of the regular season.

“Zach gives us our best chance to win, and we are giving him another opportunity to prove that,” Saleh said, per the team. “He has undeniable talent. Undeniable arm talent and athleticism. And when he plays with that (expletive) it mentality, he is pretty good.”

If Wilson does remain the signal caller he will face the Patriots at Gillette Stadium in the season finale in Week 18.