Most fans probably have zero interest in the Week 18 matchup between the Patriots and Jets. And that’s fair, considering Aaron Rodgers likely won’t play.

But there could be a lot on the line in the season finale at Gillette Stadium. In fact, it might be the most important game left on New England’s calendar.

Will it be Bill Belichick’s final game with the Patriots? Will he close out his New England career by posting a 16th consecutive win over New York? Will the Patriots be in a must-lose situation while pursuing a top-two draft pick?

Fittingly, Zach Wilson could play a big role in how those questions get answered.

Wilson, who served as a backup the last two weeks, will start for the Jets in their home game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, according to head coach Robert Saleh. The news arrived days after multiple polarizing reports indicated Wilson refused to play another down for New York.

"He's fired up."



Coach Saleh on QB Zach Wilson pic.twitter.com/8aD2ggbZft — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 6, 2023

Of course, much can happen between now and when the Patriots and Jets play on Jan. 7.

For all we know, Rodgers will make it all about him and return for a meaningless game. Maybe Brett Rypien earns a start. The Jets are so dysfunctional that you have to consider all options.

But don’t be surprised if Wilson is back under center in what could be a pivotal game for the Patriots.