All signs point to Bill Belichick not being on an NFL sideline in the 2024 season.

This outcome initially was unfathomable upon Belichick’s Patriots departure. Once the coaching legend broke free from New England, many expected Belichick to be one of the most in-demand coaches on the open market. But the 71-year-old’s only known interviews this offseason were with the Atlanta Falcons, who ultimately hired Raheem Morris as their new head coach.

So, if Belichick wants to keep coaching, he probably will have to wait until the 2025 NFL season. And as ESPN’s Mike Reiss revealed in his latest Sunday morning column, that’s fine with the eight-time Super Bowl champion.

“Those familiar with Belichick’s thinking relay that he believes having no job is a better result than a job that wasn’t the right fit,” Reiss wrote. “So it seems safe to say he’ll be motivated to find the right one in the future.”

Although Belichick might not be an NFL coach next season, there’s still a chance he will end up with a job in the league or adjacent to it. As NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport recently pointed out, Belichick could work in media or serve as a consultant while he awaits his next coaching opportunity.

However, there’s also a chance Belichick could be a candidate for a gig that’s not yet open this offseason. And such an opportunity could prove to be better than any of the other prior vacancies.