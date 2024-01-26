This Wild Streak Would End If Bill Belichick Doesn’t Coach In 2024

The 1974 season was the last campaign that didn’t see Bill Belichick coaching somewhere in the NFL. He was on a coaching staff in each of the last 49 seasons — which is insane.

But that streak is on the verge of being snapped.

The Atlanta Falcons, a week ago viewed as Belichick’s likely landing spot, hired Raheem Morris on Thursday to fill their head coaching vacancy. That leaves the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders as the two remaining head coach openings, neither of which Belichick is a contender for.

So, it’s looking increasingly likely that Belichick will miss out on a 50th consecutive season as an NFL coach. Mike Florio insists there’s a mystery team lurking in the shadows, but right now, Belichick appears to be out of options.

With that in mind, here are the teams Belichick coached for the last 49 seasons:

1975: Baltimore Colts

1976-77: Detroit Lions

1978: Denver Broncos

1979-1990: New York Giants

1991-95: Cleveland Browns

1996: New England Patriots

1997-99: New York Jets

2000-2023: New England Patriots

If Belichick indeed goes without a coaching role next season, he could take the year to reenergize before vying for jobs in 2025. Ian Rapoport, for one, believes he’d be the “hottest candidate” on the head coaching market.

We’ll cross that bridge if it’s ever built. But, at this point, it appears Belichick won’t roam any NFL sideline in 2024.