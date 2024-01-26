Bill Belichick remains a huge offseason domino for the Patriots, regardless of which way he falls.

Unless another head coaching vacancy surprisingly pops up, Belichick could go without an NFL coaching job in 2024. His once-likely move to the Falcons reportedly “lost momentum” before Atlanta on Thursday hired Raheem Morris as its new head coach. Just two jobs remain (Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders), and Belichick reportedly isn’t a contender for either.

The Patriots have gone out of their way to distance themselves from Belichick since hiring Jerod Mayo as his replacement. But New England could be impacted in multiple ways if the NFL legend fails to land a new gig.

Here are three:

What happens with Belichick’s sons?

Mayo offered Brian (safeties coach) and Steve (linebackers coach) the opportunity to coach for the Patriots in 2024. And Steve reportedly could be given a more prominent role if he stays in New England.

Both coaches also were given the chance to follow their father to his next destination. But if Bill Belichick doesn’t land a new job and instead takes the year off, the odds of Steve and Brian staying in New England seemingly would increase.

Other assistant coaches

Steve and Brian aren’t the only Patriots assistants who are loyal to Bill Belichick. A week ago, it seemed inevitable that a slew of coaches would depart the franchise and join Belichick in Atlanta — Mike Pellegrino comes to mind. If Belichick doesn’t take a new job, some of those assistants might stay with the Patriots after all.

The offensive coordinator search

Nick Caley and Zac Robinson, both of whom interviewed for New England’s offensive coordinator opening, reportedly could follow Morris to the Falcons. All three worked together with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

Additionally, at least one report indicates Josh McDaniels would become the favorite to land the Patriots’ offensive coordinator job if Belichick doesn’t get a head coaching gig. The stars might be aligning for a McDaniels-Patriots reunion.