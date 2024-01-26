What Ian Rapoport Believes Bill Belichick Will Do Next Season

Bill Belichick clearly isn’t a top head coaching candidate this offseason. But next year could be a different story.

Belichick reportedly isn’t a serious contender for the two remaining NFL head coaching vacancies — Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders — and there don’t appear to be any job openings on the horizon. With his options dwindling, Belichick might have to accept going without a head coaching job in 2024.

How, then, would the greatest coach in football history spend his year? NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport offered an educated guess Frida morning.

“The greatest coach of all time, the legendary coach, Bill Belichick, might not have a spot in the 2024 season,” Rapoport said during an NFL Network segment. “Could he take a year off? Could he go into the media? Could he serve as a consultant? There are several options here.

“My guess is he takes a year off and ends up as the hottest coaching candidate in 2025. Either way, it does not seem like Belichick has a head coaching job this coming season.”

From @GMFB: The #Panthers hired Dave Canales, the #Falcons hired Raheem Morris, and what this means for Bill Belichick.

Belichick will turn 72 in April, meaning, in Rapoport’s scenario, he’d be 73 when he coaches his next NFL game.

How many teams would be willing to hire a 73-year-old coach who, by default, would be a flight risk? It’s easy to say Belichick would be the “hottest” candidate next year, but it also is easy to envision the future Hall of Famer being in the same situation he finds himself in right now.

With all that said, Mike Florio seems confident in reporting there’s a mystery team prepared to move on from its current head coach and pursue Belichick. So, stay tuned.