Could Bill Belichick stick around in the AFC East after leaving the New England Patriots?

It’s probably not likely, but Rex Ryan sees a path after what went down Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.

The divisional-round loss to the Chiefs marked yet another playoff disappointment for the Bills, who still are in search of the franchise’s first Super Bowl triumph. Postseason heartbreak has become somewhat of an annual tradition for Sean McDermott’s crew, as Buffalo reached the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons but only played in one AFC Championship Game.

McDermott’s seat might not be blazing hot, but with Belichick lingering on the open market, Ryan can see a scenario where Bills brass turns to the greatest of all time in hopes of getting the team over the hump.

“I said to Greeny (Mike Greenberg), ‘Watch this be where Belichick ends up,’ ” Ryan said Monday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “I’m not saying it’s gonna happen. … If ownership sits back and goes, ‘You know what? This guy (McDermott) has done a great job as coach, but is he the right guy to get us to the next level?’ I’m just throwing it out there. Believe me, I’m not just being reckless when I’m saying it. If you’re going to move on from him (McDermott), make no mistake, it’s for one guy. It’s for Bill Belichick.”

Buffalo might not have even been on Belichick’s radar as of divisional-round weekend. The 71-year-old completed his second interview with the Falcons on Friday and Atlanta reportedly “desperately” wants Belichick to be its next head coach.

But Belichick reportedly is “50/50” about taking his talents to Georgia, which indicates he’s keeping his options open. And if a very talented Bills team comes calling, the future Pro Football Hall of Famer might be intrigued.