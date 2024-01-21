The Falcons might have put the ball squarely in Bill Belichick’s court.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported Atlanta’s head coaching search is “wide open,” and the team’s interviews with big-name candidates like Jim Harbaugh and Mike Vrabel suggest as much. However, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones on Saturday reported Arthur Blank and company “desperately” want to hire Belichick, who completed his second interview with the organization Friday.

So, can the Falcons start rolling out the red carpet for the greatest football coach of all time? Not quite, as an anonymous source “familiar” with Belichick told Jones that it’s “50/50” that the 71-year-old becomes Atlanta’s next coach.

Belichick clearly is intrigued by the Falcons, who would allow the tight-lipped coach to work in a media market where he wouldn’t be routinely hounded. But Jones’ report indicates the future Pro Football Hall of Famer is keeping his options open after his incredible 24-year run with the New England Patriots.

If Belichick does land with the Falcons, however, the stage will be set for one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games in recent memory. The Patriots are slated to host the Falcons in 2025, and one has to imagine NFL schedule makers will try to set the contest at a juncture where Belichick could break the all-time coaching wins record.