Celtics Reunion? Kelly Olynyk Aware Of Constant Trade Rumors

It doesn’t look like the Utah Jazz are going to be a legitimate contender anytime soon, which has people wondering which pieces Danny Ainge could trade in an effort to execute their rebuild.

There’s one that stands out above the rest, however, and the Boston Celtics could be a beneficiary.

The Jazz are 16-19, and in a season where the playoffs don’t look to be on the table, there doesn’t seem to be much sense in continuing to play Kelly Olynyk. The 32-year-old has been fine, but his biggest use to Utah at this point is as a trade piece — and that’s where the Celtics come into play.

The C’s are “among the teams monitoring” Olynyk, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. That’s something the veteran is aware of, though he doesn’t have any strong feelings either way.

“I’ve heard it. It’s kind of like, ‘Whatever happens, happens,'” Olynyk said Friday, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. “If you’re in Utah or Boston, you put your best foot forward and try to help that organization succeed and accomplish their goals. If it happens in Utah, that’s where my focus is. If it happens somewhere else, that’s where my focus will shift to.”

Olynyk is earning just north of $12 million for the Jazz, making it extremely unlikely a two-team trade could be agreed to with the Celtics. Boston’s tradeable assets (everyone not named Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford) all make $4 million or less this season — which means the likeliest trade would involve three or four teams.

It makes sense on a surface level, but a return to Boston doesn’t seem all that likely for Olynyk at this point. The closest we’ll likely get is Friday, when the Jazz visit TD Garden.