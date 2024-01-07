Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Celtics Star Shares Update On Right Eye

Kristaps Porzingis was not long for the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Porzingis only played 6:14 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse before he left the contest due to an eye injury. The Boston big man was trying to gain possession after blocking an Aaron Nesmith shot in the paint, where the Pacers guard swiped Porzingis’ right eye. The 28-year-old quickly made his way to the visitors’ locker room and did not return.

The Celtics were able to secure a 118-101 win without Porzingis, and after Boston’s second straight victory, he told The Atheltic’s Jared Weiss that he was “OK.”

This isn’t the first injury of the season for Porzingis, who hasn’t played more than 65 games in a campaign since his sophomore slate in 2016-17. He missed nine of Boston’s first 35 games due to calf and knee ailments.

Story continues below advertisement

It remains to be seen if Porzingis will suit up for the Celtics’ next game, which will be in Indiana again Monday evening. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.