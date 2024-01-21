The Bruins found themselves in a tight game entering the third period against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Boston entered the third period up 5-4 when things changed quickly as the B’s scored four straight for a 9-4 win.

David Pastrnak continued to show why he’s one of the favorites for the Hart Trophy this year with his 30th goal of the season in another multipoint game.

