The Bruins finished off 2023 with a hard fought win over the Detroit Red Wings. The B’s flew to Detroit after a win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and kept the momentum going thanks to two early goals from Trent Frederic.
For more from the exciting win, check out the Ford Final Five Facts in the video above!
George Balekji is a Reporter/Host at NESN, after serving as a Sports Reporter/Anchor at TV stations in Wisconsin and Missouri. Despite being from New Jersey, George actually grew up a Patriots fan (the rest of his favorite childhood teams he’s kept secret), and always appreciated the passion and high standard fans have for their Boston sports teams.