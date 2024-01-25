Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Lose 3-2 To Hurricanes

The Bruins winning streak came to an end at five straight games after losing 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Carolina jumped up to a two-goal lead after shutting the Bruins offense down in the first two periods. The B’s fought back in the third thanks to a pair of goals from Brad Marchand.

That wouldn’t be enough to bring home the win as Jordan Matinook put the eventual game-winner past Linus Ullmark with under two and a half minutes remaining.

For more from the game, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.