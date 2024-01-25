The Bruins winning streak came to an end at five straight games after losing 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Carolina jumped up to a two-goal lead after shutting the Bruins offense down in the first two periods. The B’s fought back in the third thanks to a pair of goals from Brad Marchand.

That wouldn’t be enough to bring home the win as Jordan Matinook put the eventual game-winner past Linus Ullmark with under two and a half minutes remaining.

For more from the game, check out the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above.

Story continues below advertisement

More Bruins:

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Lose 3-2 To Hurricanes

About the Author

Meredith Gorman

NESN Host/Reporter

Meredith joined NESN in 2020 and serves as a reporter and host across all NESN platforms. Prior to NESN, she was the New England Patriots’ team reporter, a multimedia sports reporter for the Boston Herald and has worked for Monumental Sports Network, CBS Sports and other outlets. In her free time, Meredith likes spending time with family and friends, golf, running, playing tennis, hiking and cooking.

More From Meredith

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images