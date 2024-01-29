Jason Kelce celebrated — this time with his shirt on — with his brother Travis Kelce yet again as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

The Kelce brothers reveled in Kansas City’s 17-10 victory, but before leaving the field at MT&T Bank Stadium, Jason Kelce had a strongly-worded message for his brother.

“Finish it, man,” Jason Kelce said, per team-provided video. “Finish this (expletive).”

Travis Kelce, still amped up for his outstanding 11-reception, 116-yard, one-touchdown performance which gave him a piece of NFL history, had a short response.

“How bout it?” Travis Kelce said. “(Expletive) yeah, dawg. God damn I love you.”

While the two shared an emotional moment, the interaction started off humorous with Travis Kelce asking his elder brother if he caused the same stir he did last week in Buffalo.

“You keep your shirt on this time or what?” the younger Kelce asked.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are headed to their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years and are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the New England Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004.

There have been rumors that the Chiefs tight end could call it a career following this season, which is his 11th NFL season. Super Bowl LVIII could potentially be the final game of Travis Kelce’s storied career and there’s no doubt that Jason Kelce will be there supporting him.