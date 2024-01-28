Travis Kelce Makes NFL Postseason History In First Half Vs. Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made plenty of noise before the AFC Championship Game even reached halftime on Sunday.

Kelce’s eventful day started prior to the Chiefs taking on the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium with the 34-year-old tight end messing around and getting into a little spat with Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker.

After Kelce told Tucker to take his pregame warm-up elsewhere, he then told Jerry Rice to move over on the NFL postseason’s all-time receptions list.

A fired-up Kelce turned in a monster effort to begin the title game and surpassed Rice’s mark of 151 playoff receptions in the second quarter. Kelce finished the first half with nine receptions for 96 yards and caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to open the scoring.

The production from Kelce in the first half was more than he delivered in Kansas City’s two previous playoff wins. Kelce recorded seven receptions for 71 yards in a wild-card win over the Miami Dolphins and then registered five receptions for 75 yards last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Kelce now stands alone on a postseason record list that features plenty of great pass-catchers, including two legendary New England Patriots. Julian Edelman is third on the list with 118 receptions while Rob Gronkowski clocks right behind his former teammate with 98 receptions. Wes Welker also makes an appearance in the top 10, coming in tied for seventh with Hines Ward.