It’s already reported that Jason Kelce is retiring after an illustrious NFL career. Could Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce follow in his brother’s footsteps and call it quits this offseason, too?

It seems like it’s a realistic possibility and gained more credence thanks to NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya.

“I think Travis Kelce is retiring after this season like his brother,” Tafoya told CBS Sports radio on Sunday.

Travis Kelce’s still one of the best tight ends in all of football, but his production — by his lofty standards — slowed this year in his 11th NFL season. The 34-year-old made 93 receptions for 984 yards, snapping a streak of seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. The five touchdowns receptions from the two-time Super Bowl champion were also his fewest since 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

If the younger Kelce, who hosts a popular podcast alongside his brother, does hang up his cleats, Tafoya believes he could make the leap into the media and pull off a show like two other former star quarterbacks.

“I can just say I think he’s looking at future plans,” Tafoya said. “Now with his brother retiring… I could totally see those two pulling a Peyton and Eli Manning sort of gig, maybe on Peacock, being the companion piece to ‘Sunday Night Football.’ Where you got the Peyton and Eli cast on ESPN2 for ‘Monday Night Football,’ why doesn’t Peacock do that for the Kelce brothers for ‘Sunday Night Football?'”