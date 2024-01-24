Everyone on social media loved Jason Kelce’s wild celebration Sunday night in Buffalo, but it might have taken his better half a little time to buy in.

Kelce went bananas after his younger brother, Travis, scored his first of two touchdowns against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The Philadelphia Eagles center ripped off his shirt, chugged a beer and even jumped out of his suite for a bit to embrace Bills Mafia.

The celebration wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision, though. On the latest episode of the Kelce brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, Jason revealed a conversation he had with his wife before it all went down.

“I’m not going to lie, I gave Kylie a heads-up,” Jason said. “The moment we got into the suite I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ She said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I was like, ‘Hey, just letting you know, it’s happening. I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this.'”

Part of the reason Kylie Kelce didn’t want her husband to go through with the plan was that they were meeting Travis’ mega-famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Jason, however, elected to stay true to himself.

“I was like ‘Kylie, the first day when I met you I was blacked-out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.’ This is part of the charm,” the Eagles star said. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression. This is my best chance. Set the bar nice and low.”

The shirtless celebration didn’t surprise Travis one bit, and the Kelce family was able to party some more after the Chiefs punched their ticket to a sixth straight AFC Championship Game. They’ll look to keep the good times rolling this Sunday in Baltimore, where a Super Bowl LVIII berth will be on the line.