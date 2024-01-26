Jeremy Swayman ‘Extremely Honored’ To Represent Bruins At All-Star Game

Jeremy Swayman earned his 16th win of the season when the Boston Bruins defeated the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

In what should’ve been his last start before the All-Star break, Swayman turned aside 35 shots, including six while shorthanded. The goals that did get past Swayman were while the Senators were on the man-advantage.

Brad Marchand credited the Bruins netminder in his description of his game-winning goal.

“Sway made a great save,” Marchand told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It kind of bounced on the wall there, and (Charlie Coyle) did a great job there getting ice and got (the puck) over early, so I had enough time to make a play.”

The Bruins won the second half of a back-to-back after they dropped the first game to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. Swayman acknowledged how the team responded against the Senators.

“We’re really proud of ourselves with our response,” Swayman said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We don’t want to lose two in a row.”

Swayman added: “Even letting up a goal late didn’t faze us as you could tell. It’s just next shift, next guy up and that’s the way we ran tonight.”

The Alaska native won’t have the opportunity to rest or travel over the break, though, since he received the fan vote for his first All-Star game nod, even if he isn’t taking full credit for the selection.

“I’m extremely honored,” Swayman said of representing the Bruins. “I can’t wait. I think it’s going to be an incredible experience. I couldn’t be here without the guys in front of me. I’m definitely gonna do everything I can to represent them well and enjoy every minute of it.”

Swayman is joining Bruins superstar David Pastrnak, who is making his fourth All-Star appearance, and head coach Jim Montgomery. The Bruins bench boss is making his second straight appearance at the helm of the Atlantic Division team in Toronto. The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be held Feb. 3.