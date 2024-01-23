The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have added another arm to their rotation, and in doing have left the Boston Red Sox with one less option.

James Paxton and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal, as first reported Tuesday by Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman. Heyman reported the one-year pact is for $11 million and can elevate to $13 million with an Opening Day roster bonus and incentives.

The agreement doesn’t come as a major surprise as Heyman reported Monday night the Dodgers were “making progress” with the veteran left-hander.

The 35-year-old Paxton is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he recorded a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts for the Red Sox. Paxton, who went 7-5 in those 19 appearances, underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021, which caused him to miss the 2022 campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this offseason, the Dodgers signed Japanese import Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal and traded for Tyler Glasnow. Shohei Ohtani joined the Dodgers on a historic contract, but the MLB superstar is not expected to pitch in 2024.