The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly have added another arm to their rotation, and in doing have left the Boston Red Sox with one less option.

James Paxton and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal, as first reported Tuesday by Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman. Heyman reported the one-year pact is for $11 million and can elevate to $13 million with an Opening Day roster bonus and incentives.

The agreement doesn’t come as a major surprise as Heyman reported Monday night the Dodgers were “making progress” with the veteran left-hander.

more mlb

Craig Breslow Opens Up About Red Sox’s ‘Competitive’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto Pursuit

by Ricky Doyle 3 Min Read

Red Sox Newcomer Prepared For Role As Starting Pitcher

by Greg Dudek 3 Min Read

The 35-year-old Paxton is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he recorded a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts for the Red Sox. Paxton, who went 7-5 in those 19 appearances, underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021, which caused him to miss the 2022 campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this offseason, the Dodgers signed Japanese import Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million deal and traded for Tyler Glasnow. Shohei Ohtani joined the Dodgers on a historic contract, but the MLB superstar is not expected to pitch in 2024.

More MLB:

MLB Rumors: Former Red Sox Pitcher Agrees To Deal With Dodgers

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images