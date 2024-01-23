MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox James Paxton In Talks With NL Juggernaut

The Los Angeles Dodgers already made several massive acquisitions this offseason, most notably landing Shohei Ohtani and also signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

But even with the Dodgers possessing a loaded roster, they aren’t done trying to improve it and are eyeing a former Boston Red Sox pitcher for their next move.

James Paxton reportedly is in serious talks to join the Dodgers, according to multiple reports. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Monday night that the two sides are “making progress” and The Athletic’s Fabia Ardaya reported Paxton’s contract would be a one-year deal worth $12 million with performance bonuses for games started.

Paxton spent the last two seasons with the Red Sox, but had his first campaign completely wiped out as he recovered from Tommy John surgery and then had a setback during the rehab process. The 35-year-old flashed at times last season, as he pitched in the majors for the first time since April of 2021.

The 6-foot-4, 212-pound left-hander made 19 starts for the Red Sox in 2023, posting a 7-5 record to go along with a 4.50 ERA and a 1.313 WHIP. He also struck out 101 batters in 96 innings. There was reported “strong interest” from the Red Sox in re-signing Paxton a month ago, but nothing seemed to materialize.

Paxton would bolster the Dodgers’ starting rotation and also give it a left-handed arm, something they currently don’t have unless Ryan Yarbrough becomes a full-time starter.

The Dodgers, who won’t have Ohtani available to pitch this upcoming season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, also upgraded their starting staff this offseason by trading for former Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow.

But even with all the additions they already made, the Dodgers are showing they aren’t going to be content with what they currently have.